Season 1 Of ‘The Witcher’ Gets The ‘Honest Trailer’ Treatment

The hilarious review highlights the nudity and the fact that Geralt has very few lines to remember in Season 1 of 'The Witcher.'

The Witcher has been a huge success for Netflix. However, has any movie or TV series ever truly made it unless they have received the “honest trailer” treatment? Luckily for the new epic fantasy series, this has just occurred.

According to Cinema Blend, the new trailer from Screen Junkies offers a hilarious look at The Witcher‘s strengths and weaknesses. Included in the trailer is the fact that Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) appears to have only two lines repeated throughout the first season and that Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) seems to be nude a lot.

The review also offers the opinion that Geralt, who is a mutant called a Witcher, appears to be constantly presented with situations that he does not want to deal with in Season 1. In addition, the honest trailer also points out the fact that even though Witchers are super strong, everyone in the Continent seems to want to pick a fight with them.

Previously, The Witcher has been compared to the HBO epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones. However, the latest clip sees a comparison with another fantasy series: Xena: Warrior Princess. It also points out just how often people refer to destiny in the series, as well as referencing “coin.”

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

“So, if you ever wanted a show that would put images in your head that would match the phrases, ‘porcupine wedding,’ ‘sexy hunchback,’ or, ‘magical hysterectomy,’ then you are super weird like us and we finally have a show to enjoy together,” the trailer offers.

Viewers can watch the honest trailer for The Witcher below. But, be warned, if you have only just gotten Jaskier’s (Joey Batey) song out of your head then you had better be prepared for its return. Also, if you have not yet seen Season 1, you can expect to see some mild spoilers in the clip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, filming for Season 2 of the TV series has commenced and recent weeks have seen a multitude of new casting announcements. This list includes Kim Bodnia as Vesemire, Kristofer Hivju as Nevellen, Paul Bullion as the Witcher called Lambert, Yasen Atour as a fellow Witcher called Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 is filming at the moment and is expected to be released on the streaming service sometime in 2021.