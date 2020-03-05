Jessa Duggar Reveals The Sneaky Way She’s Getting Daughter Ivy Jane To Keep Bows On Her Head

Jessa's daughter isn't a fan of the headband bows that are popular with the mothers in her family.

Jessa Duggar decided to take a page from other female members of her family by accessorizing her baby girl’s outfits with headbands adorned with bows. However, according to the mother of three, her 9-month-old daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald, has figured out how to remove the decorative bands from her head.

On Wednesday, Jessa, 27, took to Instagram to reveal that Ivy Jane wouldn’t stop taking the headbands off once she discovered that she was capable of doing so, and she shared her solution to the problem. The Counting On star wrote that Ivy Jane has been “over” the stretchy hair accessory for months now, but the cute tot will no longer be bow-free now that she’s grown a little more hair. Jessa shared her excitement that her daughter finally has enough hair on her head for her to wear clip-on bows. According to Jessa, the new hair accessories that don’t require bands have gone “undetected” so far.

Jessa’s update on Ivy Jane’s hair included a photo of the smiling little girl sporting a small burgundy barrette hair bow. The tot was wearing a black and white striped onesie, and she was lying on the floor on a pink lounging pad. Ivy Jane had a small toy giraffe in her hands, which was attached to a green pacifier. Her curly-haired older brother, 4-year-old Spurgeon, was leaning over her and doing something to make her laugh. The blurry legs of 3-year-old Henry were also captured on camera as he sped through the photo’s frame.

In response to Jessa’s photo and caption, a few fans suggested that Ivy Jane doesn’t need to wear headbands or bows in her hair.

“She doesn’t need them. Literally the cutest girly girl regardless,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Bow or No Bow – Ivy is the most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen and always so happy,” another Instagrammer remarked. “Such a blessing.”

While the focus of Jessa’s post was supposed to be her daughter’s hair, many fans couldn’t get over Ivy Jane’s “squishy” and “chunky” little legs.

“Ok, why don’t rolly thighs like that look cute on me?! She’s so precious!” one fan commented.

“She’s such a beautiful baby! And those chubby thighs are just too much,” another admirer wrote.

Over the span of two hours, Jessa’s 2.2 million followers liked her photo of Ivy Jane over 39,000 times. The little girl’s fan base just seems to keep growing, and her infectious smile might have something to do with her popularity. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessa’s fans have noticed that the joyful little girl is usually grinning or giggling in the photos and videos that her mother shares, and Jessa herself has described her daughter as “the happiest baby I’ve ever met.”