Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Shows Off Her Toned Booty & Vegan Tattoo In A Leopard-Print Thong

Fitness model Bianca Taylor cranked up the heat on Instagram earlier tonight with a sexy new snap that showed off her voluptuous booty and several of her tattoos.

The gorgeous babe sat on the floor with her knees bent and splayed apart. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with a coquettish expression on her beautiful facial features while she played with a strand of her hair.

It’s impossible to look at the model’s latest share and not notice her stupendous derrière. Thanks to the way Bianca posed, her magnificent booty appeared front and center. Her adorable vegan tattoo was easy to spot on her left cheek. Part of her back tattoo was also visible, peeking out from beneath her white perforated crochet crop top. It didn’t look like the vixen was wearing anything beneath her shirt. Even her thong was undone on the right, and she tucked the loose strap beneath her top to keep it from dangling.

Bianca didn’t indicate where she was, but it looked like she was sitting in a sunroom, possibly in her home. The large windows made the entire area light up, and several plants were visible behind her, sitting inside of wicker baskets. The plants appeared to be fake, but they looked vibrant and decorative. Her geotag said the photo was taken in Los Angeles, California.

For her makeup, Bianca opted for a softer look. She used some mascara and a light shade of eyeshadow to add some glamor to her eyes, and she accentuated her cheekbones with a dusting of blush. Matte peach lipstick applied to her plump lips served as the finishing touch.

In less than one hour of going live, Bianca’s post earned over 7,000 likes and more than 130 comments. In her caption, she talked about the importance of taking days to rest after working hard. Several fans responded to say her caption was inspiring or “goals.”

“Perfection at it’s finest,” gushed one admirer.

“You have a beautiful…… tattoo!!!” added a second person, inserting a winking emoji to their remark.

“Woooow I love this shot, you’re so beautiful!!” exclaimed a third fan.

“Yes, you def need some rest for the hardwork you do,” agreed a fourth user.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Bianca had posted a few photos taken in the same room as the image above. She even wore a similar outfit with a leopard-print bikini, but she posed in a much different position.