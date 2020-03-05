‘Outlander’ Season 5: Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Discuss The House Of Horrors Featured In Episode 3

The unsettling episode of 'Outlander' also had its humorous moments thanks to a living room filled with goats.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “Fee Will”) Starz’s Outlander Season 5 as well as the book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 3 of Outlander promised to bring a “Stephen King-esque” feel to an episode filled with dark content. After the episode aired, Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, and Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), spoke to SyFy about it.

Sunday night’s episode saw Jamie and Claire undertake a side mission after they discovered that the newcomer, Josiah Beardsley (Paul Gorman), had a hidden past. When his deaf twin, Keziah (Paul Gorman), appeared in the camp, and their dark past was revealed, the Frasers set out to find their owner and purchase the pair so as to offer them protection from the cruelty.

When speaking to SyFy, Heughan commented on how this episode felt like a standalone episode, a sentiment that has also been shared by fans on social media since the episode aired.

“It celebrated the fact that it feels different,” Heughan said.

Fans of the books will know that these events have many further implications than merely a side story, something that Heughan also points out.

“It’s like a little chapter outside of the bigger story but it actually has a lot of repercussions further down.”

The episode was quite disturbing at times, revealing a wife, Fanny Beardsley (Bronwyn James), who tortured her husband after he suffered a stroke. Fanny had a reason for doing so as not only had the Beardsley boys suffered under this man’s rule but she had as well.

However, there were some lighter moments to filming the episode, according to Balfe.

“So, there were those goats in the living room,” she said.

“Every single time they said, ‘Action,’ and we were about to walk in, they would relieve themselves. Every, single, time.”

Heughan then pointed out that all of the “smell acting” that was seen in Episode 3 was real thanks to the animals present and their constant toilet habits. However, this also helped to set the scene convincingly on what he considered to be a “very unsettling episode.”

Moving forward into next week’s episode, Outlander will return to its normal format as Jamie leads his militia to the trading post of Brownsville.

