Sam Heughan’s ‘Outlander’ Whiskey Launched This Week

Called 'The Sassenach,' this new alcoholic beverage will be available in limited stock from Monday as the item rolls out across the U.S.

Fans of Starz’s Outlander will now be able to knock back a new variety of whiskey with an authentic Scottish link. According to International Business Times, Sam Heughan, who plays the main character, Jamie Fraser, in the hit historical time-traveling series, has released his own line of Outlander-inspired whiskey.

The new product is called The Sassenach and is a reference to Jamie’s pet name for his wife, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the TV and book series.

“Whisky tells a story,” Heughan said, according to Forbes.

“I’m proud of my Scottish heritage, the language, music, and culture. It’s a part of who I am and I wanted to share my passion with everyone.”

Heughan had been approached in the past to make a whiskey — or whisky, as the Scottish like to spell it — associated with the TV series. However, the star ended up self-funding the project so that he could deliver his very own version of the Scottish favorite.

“Over the past years I have been approached by some of the greatest brands, some I personally enjoy, but Scotch Whiskey is personal. I wanted to create a whisky that has integrity and be part of the process from first concept to the final barreled finish. It has been a self-funded journey to realize the final blend without outside influence.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Heughan has been posting details about the whiskey in the lead up to the release this week. In celebration of the launch, the Outlander star posted an image of himself with the beverage to his official Instagram account in order to let his fans know that it is now available for purchase.

According to Heughan, who is also a member of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, the whiskey launched on Monday to five states. For those who are worried about availability, it has been assured that the initial launch will continue to expand as more states across the U.S. start stocking the product. It is also expected the whiskey will be available in the U.K. in the near future. In the meantime, those living in California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Texas will be the first to be able to grab The Sassenach.

For those who live in those states and wish to purchase The Sassenach whiskey can do so via the Reserve Bar website. A limited-edition bottle costs $99. In addition, a luxury drawstring carry bag or handmade leather bottle bag is also available for purchase. Stock will not be shipped until March 23.

Season 5 of Outlanders is currently airing every Sunday night on the Starz network.