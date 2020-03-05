Chanel West Coast Stuns In Daisy Dukes And A Low-Cut Pink Top

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast, who many may know from her role on the MTV show Ridiculousness, tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post. The sizzling double Instagram update showed off Chanel’s curves in a skimpy outfit that revealed plenty of skin.

In the first snap, Chanel sat on a flight of white stairs with deep chestnut brown planks across each step. The wall beside her was covered with a stunning wallpaper that had a pale pink background and lush greenery as a print. Chanel looked summer-ready in a pair of high-waisted, light wash Daisy Dukes that showcased her toned legs. She paired the tiny shorts with a figure-hugging pale pink top that was sleeveless and had a v-neck neckline.

The neckline of her pink top showcased a hint of cleavage, and Chanel finished off the ensemble with a pale denim jacket that matched her Daisy Dukes, although she allowed the jean jacket to fall down her arms.

Chanel also added her own twist to the outfit by incorporating a few accessories. Though she was indoors, Chanel rocked a pair of geometric-shaped sunglasses, high heels with clear straps across the top that elongated her legs, and a few silver necklaces layered for a statement look. She also added a pair of small hoop earrings. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail, and she had a bright pink hue on her lips.

Chanel followed up her initial snap with a picture in which she stood on top of the stairs with her thumbs tucked in her belt loops. Her lips were slightly parted in the seductive snap and her sunglasses slid down her nose.

The pint-sized rapper’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot post, and it received over 20,900 likes within just three hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, as the post received 377 comments in the three hour time span.

“Queen in pink,” one fan said.

“Miss West Coast you are gorgeous and talented,” another added.

“Chanel you’re so beautiful and lovely,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

One follower loved the ensemble, and said “the outfit looks amazing on u.”

Chanel seems to be loving the color pink lately. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, the petite bombshell shared a quadruple Instagram update from a performance in Kansas City, Missouri. For the performance, Chanel wore a pink bra top and pink pants with silver glitter details for a bold look.