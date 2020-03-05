Laci Kay Somers Sizzles In Hot Pink Bikini On Instagram

Laci Kay Somers heated up her Instagram feed today with a new video that showcased her flirty side. The sensational model posed in a hot pink bikini for a montage video as she flaunted her curves for her 10.7 million followers.

The stunner’s swimsuit had clear straps and the top was arguably too small as it allowed her underboob to peek through. The bottoms had straps that rested high on her hips, and she accessorized simply with her glittering belly button ring and earrings.

Laci wore her hair down in a side part, with her luxurious curls reaching her lower back. Her matching makeup application included pink eyeshadow, glossy lipstick, and tons of blush.

The clip began with Laci tugging at her bottoms’ straps and moving her body to the side as she closed her eyes and stuck her tongue out. From there, it cut to her doing a dramatic hair flip, after which she fluffed her locks. Laci gazed directly at the camera with a sultry expression on her face, parting her lips slightly in a similarly seductive manner.

Laci was then captured walking towards the camera with her hips swinging. She flashed a flirty smile before the video cut to several more short clips of her striking different poses. She propped out her left hip to accentuate her booty and also placed her hands on her head, sticking out her tongue with a big smile on her face.

The video was shot inside a bedroom with a bed peeking through on the right side of the frame. It’s garnering lots of attention so far, receiving over 76,000 views and over 930 comments in the first 30 minutes since going live.

The bombshell’s adoring followers rushed to the comments section to leave compliments such as these.

“That’s got to be your best post! Gorgeous!” exclaimed a fan.

“I love all the stars in the sky but they are nothing compared to the ones in your eyes Love U,” declared a second supporter.

“You are so perfect omg so gorgeous,” gushed a follower.

“Dam babe looking super gorgeous @lacikaysomers,” raved an admirer.

In addition, the bombshell posted another bikini video to her Instagram page a week ago. That time, she rocked a gold swimsuit and a black beanie. The top was so small that her underboob was not contained. Laci showed off the look from the front and from the back, tugging at her top, playing with her hair, and placing her hands on her bare booty. She posed in front of an open doorway and exuded coy vibes for the shoot.