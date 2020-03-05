‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Beta Will Not Be Impressed With Negan And Alpha’s Relationship

As yet, Beta is unaware of Alpha and Negan's tentative relationship in 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Alpha (Samantha Morton) engaged in some grown-up activity in the midseason return of The Walking Dead. However, according to the Huffington Post, Beta (Ryan Hurst) will not be happy about this “romantic” tryst.

When the director of the episode, Michael Satrazemis, was asked about how he thought Beta would react to the news of Alpha and Negan having sex, he points out that he will respond in pretty much the same way as the rest of the world did.

This was in reference to the fact that many viewers immediately hit social media after the Walking Dead episode aired in order to voice their displeasure over the scene. For most, it was not the fact that the pair got intimate but the weirdness of it. For example, Negan asked Alpha if she was like a praying mantis who bites off the head of the males she mates with. When she did not respond, he decided to risk it anyway. The sex scene also involved Alpha keeping her mask on while they were intimate and the pair wore nothing other than their socks as they kissed before the scene cut.

Satrazemis did elaborate further about Beta’s reaction, though.

“He’s not going to be a huge fan of any of this. How could he be? He has an undying love and servitude for Alpha. I’m sure he’s not very proud.”

Jace Downs / AMC

Previously, Beta has shown his displeasure for Negan. When the pair first met, he continued to be exasperated about how much Negan talked. Since then, he has kept a close eye on the character.

As for when Beta will find out about the involvement remains to be seen. The clip for the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead shows Alpha’s group, the Whisperers, as Hilltop suspects they will be under attack by them. A brief moment also shows Alpha and Negan alone. However, Beta is not seen at all in the trailer for Episode 11.

New images released by Flickering Myth also shows Alpha and Negan together. However, there is no indication yet that this will be the episode in which Beta discovered their involvement so viewers will just have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 8.