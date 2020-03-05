‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Devon Reveals His Pain

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 5 reveal that Billy provides comfort for Amanda when she needs it most. Plus, Elena and Nate end up helping somebody before their clinic even opens, and Devon makes a painful admission to Elena.

Billy (Jason Thompson) comforts Amanda (Mishael Morgan), according to SheKnows Soaps. Amanda was caught up in her worries about Ripley (Christian Keyes) when she met Billy, and he was worried about his life and everybody trying to fix him. Now, it’s difficult for Amanda to realize that she’s finally safe with Ripley behind bars. She’s been on the run for a while, and she’s struggling to return to what normal life might feel like. Plus, Amanda is taking out her anxiety over Ripley on Billy.

Even so, Billy believes that Amanda is the answer he’s been looking for all this time. He insists that they should start over, and while Amanda is wary, she agrees to let him stay with her on the couch. However, when Amanda has a nightmare, Billy ends up in Amanda’s bed.

Elsewhere, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic0 help a person in distress named Jared (Michael Maclane). The fact that he had no medical care in the middle of the storm made Elena realize that they were on the right track with their new clinic. After all, there are thousands of others like Jared, who have nowhere to turn. While Jared is hesitant to take their help, Elena knows that eventually, their clinic will help the community in a way it desperately needs. Overall, despite the problems they face in the immediate future with the ice storm and no heat at the clinic, Elena and Nate both know that they have a big future awaiting them once everything is up and running.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) makes an admission. Not only did he lose Hilary (Mishael Morgan), but also he lost their unborn child. Now that baby would be a toddler, and Devon should be in the throes of fatherhood. However, he’s not. Instead, he spent months tracking down his stolen fortune only to get it returned with a bizarre text message. While opening the clinic with Elena and Nate is fulfilling, it doesn’t take the pain away of Devon missing the child who might have been. He tells Elena how much he misses what he never had with that little boy or girl, and she understands. Elena believes Devon would make a wonderful father.