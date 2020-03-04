Fitness Model Michie Peachie Does Quad, Glute & Hamstring Routine In Skimpy Leopard Bikini

Michie Peachie took to her wildly popular Instagram page to share a series of videos of her workout while clad in a sexy leopard print bikini. Ever since tying the knot in the Maldives last month, the model has been sharing photos and videos from her tropical getaway that has appeared to go on for weeks. The most recent clips do not have the location geotagged but the bombshell seemed to be in the Maldives once again.

The first short clip in the series started off at an aerial angle, panning over a bunch of tiki huts that stood over the ocean before focusing on Peachie doing a workout on the rooftop. The brunette beauty looked flawless as she powered through a number of different workouts while wearing a pink leopard-print bikini that showcased her incredibly ripped body, from her chiseled arms right down to her muscular legs.

The model wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail and appeared to be sporting a little hint of makeup, including eyeliner and mascara.

The remaining two clips were very similar to the first and showed the bombshell using a resistance band as she demonstrated various exercises. In the caption of the update, she told her followers that she was doing a hamstring, glute, and quad routine.

The update has only been live on Peachie’s page for a short time but it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her legion of Instagram followers, racking up over 5,000 likes, in addition to over 50 comments. Some social media users took to the shot to rave over her amazing body while countless others commented on the scenery. A few more asked questions about the workout.

“Love your workouts and definitely your muscle definition,” one follower commented, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“What bands do you use/recommend? Thank you?” a second social media user asked.

“I really want to master pistol squats l, I like that assist idea,” one more added, also posting a number of flame emoji at the end of their post.

As mentioned before, the fitness model has been spending an extended period of time in the Maldives. Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Peachie sizzled in another NSFW bikini while powering through a different routine. That time, she put her flawless figure was on full display, clad in sexy purple swimwear that showed off her insanely sculpted figure for fans yet again.