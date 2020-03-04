Joe Biden Promises To Find A Cure For Cancer After Calling Bernie Sanders Proposals ‘Pie In The Sky’

After Vice President Joe Biden‘s enormous comeback on Super Tuesday, Fox News reports that he took the stage in California and made some hefty commitments to his supporters.

“Access to hospitals in rural areas as well as urban areas, access to care – a bold vision,” Biden said of his campaign’s health care approach, which focuses on improving the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

“We’ll invest billions of dollars to find, and I promise you, cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s and diabetes.”

Biden has expressed his desire to find a cure for cancer since the death of his son, Beau, in 2015, at the hands of brain cancer. As reported by The Hill, Biden oversaw the Cancer Moonshot during his time as Vice President in Barack Obama‘s administration. The national initiative aimed to accelerate the search for a cancer cure within a five-year time period.

Nevertheless, Biden’s promises are a curious contrast to his recent attacks on rival Bernie Sanders‘ campaign, which proposes progressive plans like Medicare for All, a federal jobs guarantee (FJG), and Housing for All.

“People aren’t looking for a revolution… they’re looking for results and getting things done,” Biden said on CNN’s State of the Union, per The Hill.

“Bernie doesn’t have a very good track record of getting things done in the U.S. Congress, in the U.S. Senate. Much of what he’s proposing is very much pie in the sky.”

.@VP Joe Biden: Finding a cure for cancer will be "a major part of whatever I do for the rest of my life."https://t.co/DmDKru23nd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 20, 2016

As reported by Common Dreams, Sanders was recently pressed by CNN‘s Anderson Cooper about his record of accomplishments. In response, Sanders noted his role in passing the “most significant veterans bill in recent history,” the $11 billion funneling into the ACA for community health centers, and the bipartisan utilization of the War Powers Act to get the United States out of Yemen.

“So I am proud of my record,” Sanders said, adding that his campaign will not just run on this record but push a new vision for America that curbs the power of wealthy billionaires and distributes it to average Americans.

As of now, Biden has 566 delegates, and Sanders has 501. The closest candidate to the pair is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has 61 delegates and is reportedly in the process of considering her path forward after her poor Super Tuesday performance. The race appears to be coming down to a battle between Biden and Sanders, each of whom is widely believed to represent one of the two prominent political spectrums within the Democratic Party.