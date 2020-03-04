Russian Instagram Model Polina Malinovskaya Looks Fabulous In A Skimpy Nude Bikini

Polina Malinovskaya took to Instagram on Wednesday to share yet another sexy bikini clad shot. The blond bombshell last geotagged her location a few days ago when she was traveling in Russia and shared a gorgeous shot with fans. For her most recent post, she traveled far away from her home country to Bali, where she looked ready for some fun in the sun.

In the sultry photo update, the blond beauty sizzled in three brand new shots while clad in a skimpy little bikini. In the first photo in the series, the model leaned on the edge of the pool and posed in profile, with only a portion of her legs submerged in the water. Her gorgeous figure was on full display in a skimpy nude bikini that left little to the imagination, showing off her toned derrière and arms.

The model appeared to be virtually makeup free, wearing only a hint of lipgloss in the shot. Malinovskaya kept things simple, styling her long, blond locks down and a little messy. The next image in the series showed the beauty in the same sexy bikini, but that time, the shot was taken at a slightly different angle. In the last photo, the model got out of the pool and posed in another alluring way.

Even though the brand new update has only been live on the Russian bombshell’s account for a short time, it’s earned her a ton of attention already, garnering over 88,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments — numbers that continue to climb. Many fans took to the comments section to rave over her killer figure, while countless others were left speechless and expressed their admiration with various emoji. A few more asked the model where they could purchase the same swimsuit.

“Wow great beauty. I love to look at your pictures,” one follower commented, adding a series of flame emoji to their comment.

“This is a piece of art. Wow she’s beautiful,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“So sexy and beautiful!!!” gushed a third admirer.

“Awesome & very sexy. Enjoy your day goddess,” a fourth fan told the model, including a number of red heart emoji with their comment.

This is not the first time in recent days that the model has floored her fans in a bikini. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner dropped jaws in another hot swimsuit that included a tiny rhinestone top that barely covered her chest, showing off plenty of her underboob. She paired the top with some tiny white bottoms that had the same rhinestone pattern on the sides and fans went wild over it.