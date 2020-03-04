Molly Eskam Stuns In A Mint Green Swimsuit On Instagram

YouTube star and model Molly Eskam took to her Instagram page Wednesday, March 4, to upload a sultry snapshot that made her fans go crazy. In the update, the model sported a skimpy one-piece bathing suit from Fashion Nova.

The brand new photo showed Molly seemingly outdoors, sitting on a wooden chair. She angled her face to the side and gave a sultry look while facing the camera. Her flawless skin glowed from the sunlight. A glass window and a white wall were seen in the background.

The one-piece bathing suit boasted triangle-style cups that barely contained the model’s chest and a low-cut neckline that flaunted her cleavage. The sexy swimwear featured a cutout design in the chest area that exposed her underboob, as well as thin clear straps that went over her shoulders. As she was photographed from her waist up, the rest of the swimsuit was not seen.

Molly opted for a full glam look with her sexy attire. Her makeup application included defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and thick mascara. She also applied blush and glowing highlighter, as well as a pink lipstick lined with a lip pencil. She left her long blond hair down, parted to the side and styled in smooth, wavy curls. Molly kept her look casual and opted to wear no accessories.

The model wrote a few words in the caption and also tagged the brand, Fashion Nova. Also, she did not tag an exact location on where the photo was taken.

The new upload received more than 20,100 likes and 200-plus comments in just over 30 minutes of being posted on the popular social media platform. Molly’s fans flocked to the comments section to send her sweet messages and compliments on her amazing physique, while others were left speechless and instead dropped a combination of emoji.

“Incredibly gorgeous! I love your magnificent eyes, but not only, but I also love your body too,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Girl, you look gorgeous!! Your personality outshines your amazing looks!” another admirer gushed.

“You look fire. Minty fresh and mighty fine!!” a third social media user chimed in, adding two flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You have beautiful long hair, Molly. You also look so beautiful in your outfit,” a fourth Instagram follower added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Molly posted another sultry update wherein she rocked a faux lingerie set that exposed her ample assets and enviable figure. As of recent, the previous post amassed over 165,000 likes and a little over a thousand comments.