Scheana Marie Opens Up About Being One Of The Last Remaining ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members At SUR Restaurant

Scheana Marie is one of the few cast members remaining at the hotspot.

Scheana Marie is one of the last remaining Vanderpump Rules cast members at SUR Restaurant and during a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on being one of the only OGs still working as a waitress at the West Hollywood hotspot.

During an episode of People TV with host Daryn Carp, which Fox 10 TV shared with viewers on March 3, Scheana admitted that when it comes to her career at SUR, she’s not planning on leaving anytime soon, regardless of whether or not her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are working alongside her.

“I guess I kind of always saw it this way. I’m a lifer for place. So, as long as there’s a show and a restaurant, I’ll be there,” Scheana admitted.

When Vanderpump Rules first began, each and every one of the cast members was working at SUR Restaurant. Then, at the start of Season 8, it was revealed that Scheana and Jax Taylor were the only full-time stars who were still clocking in for shifts. Although Ariana Madix eventually returned to work as a bartender at the restaurant, she started off the season focused on her new home in The Valley.

Scheana then opened up about her relationship with Dayna Kathan, who was added to the cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 8 last year and currently works alongside Scheana as a waitress at SUR Restaurant.

After Carp played a clip of the two women making amends with one another after previously butting heads over Dayna’s relationship with Max Boyens and her supposed bad vibe, Scheana confirmed that she and Dayna are still on good terms and said she had just talked to her an hour before the interview took place.

According to Scheana, fans of the Bravo reality series will be seeing more of her and Dayna’s blossoming friendship as the show continues but when it comes to their conversation on the show last month, much of that will never be seen.

“That was probably, almost an hour long conversation. So, there were a lot of things discussed and she had a full understanding of how I was feeling after that conversation,” Scheana explained.

Scheana then revealed that after going back to SUR Restaurant after their chat, she and Dayna took a tequila shot together and made out at TomTom later that night.

“And we’ve been friends ever since,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dayna teased a reconciliation with Scheana during an interview with TooFab in February.