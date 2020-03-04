Katy Perry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Video Teaser For ‘Never Worn White’

Katy sports a bump and places both hands on her belly.

Katy Perry shared a teaser clip from her music video for “Never Worn White” on her Instagram page, and it has some excited fans speculating that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child ahead of their wedding.

Entertainment Tonight pointed out that that one of the looks Katy sports in the short snippet of footage is has the same “vibe” as Beyonce’s big pregnancy announcement. Mrs. Carter posed in front of a wreath of multi-colored flowers to reveal that she and Jay-Z were expecting twins Sir and Rumi in 2017. However, Katy was actually wearing blossoms of different varieties in her video.

In one scene, Katy was shown sporting a voluminous, strapless gown constructed out of a lush carpet of pastel flowers in pinks, purples, yellows, and blues. The garment had a high slit on the right side that revealed the glowing skin of her exposed leg. She was also sporting a matching floral headpiece.

In another shot, Katy was wearing a stunning white dress with a full A-line skirt, wide collared V neck, and dramatic cape. She was also sporting what appeared to be a substantial baby bump, which she was cradling with both hands. Katy was wearing her long, blond hair down in soft waves, and it was being blown by a gentle breeze. It’s this shot that had many of her 90.4 million Instagram followers guessing that she’s expecting.

“IS THAT A PREGNANT BELLY?!” read one response to Katy’s video.

“Is she pregnant? Oh my,” another fan wrote.

“Wait are you freaking PREGNANT?” a third commenter remarked.

A fourth fan suggested that all of the flowers in the first outfit could represent “Baby Bloom,” a reference to the last name of Katy’s husband-to-be. However, others pointed out that the bump Katy is sporting underneath the white dress simply be part of a character she is portraying in the “Never Worn White” music video.

During a November appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Orlando revealed that having kids together is something that he and Katy “are shooting for,” but he didn’t drop any hints about when this might happen. When Katy marries the Pirates of the Caribbean star, she’ll officially become the stepmother of his 9-year-old son Flynn, whose mother is Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando’s on-again, off-again romance began in 2016. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year. They haven’t revealed when they plan on walking down the aisle, but some of Katy’s fans have suggested that her music video may also serve as announcement that the couple has secretly tied the knot. These fans noted that the white gown she’s wearing in the teaser video looks like a wedding dress.

The music video for “Never Worn White” will premiere tonight at 12 a.m. ET on YouTube, and Katy will be chatting with fans beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET. They’ll just have to wait until then to find out whether her bump is a real deal reveal or just a part of a character’s costume.