Anna Nystrom Looks Like A Smokeshow In Tight Liquid Leggings

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an alluring shot of herself in an all-black ensemble that included liquid leggings. The Swedish-born beauty is known for showing off her killer figure in a number of sexy outfits — including plenty of workout-chic looks — but over the past few days, she has been showcasing her keen sense of fashion in a number of different going out outfits.

In the most recent image that was added to her beautiful feed, Nystrom was dressed in black from head to toe. The stunner appeared outside on a concrete surface, posing in front of a big white building. She could be seen looking up in the shot while rocking a stunning makeup application that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. The model also wore a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head and styled her long blond tresses with a few loose waves.

While clad in a black long-sleeve shirt that showcased her taut tummy and a little bit of cleavage, the YouTuber added a pair of skintight liquid leggings to the outfit. Additionally, she wore a pair of black, small-heeled, over-the-knee boots.

The hot new photo has only been live on her feed for a matter of hours, but it’s already capturing the attention of her 8.6 million-plus fans. In addition to over 500 comments, the social media share has generated over 60,000 likes — numbers that continue to climb by the minute. Some Instagram users took to the comments section to let the Swedish bombshell know that her body looked incredible, while many others were left speechless and expressed their emotions using a variety of flame, heart, and star emoji instead.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame and flower emoji to their comment.

“You are a true beauty wow,” a second user added, including a number of heart-eye emoji with their post.

“Wow poetry poems is wanted soon to describe your beauty and not enough,” wrote a third follower.

This is not the first time that the model has slayed in over-the-knee boots and it probably will not be the last. As The Inquisitr shared last week, Nystrom stunned in a pair of tights as well as some sexy boots that were similar to the pair she had on in her most recent upload. Fans took quite a liking to that photo as well, giving it thousands of likes.