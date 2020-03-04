Could A Girls Aloud Reunion Be On The Cards For Their 20th Anniversary?

For some, it may be hard to believe that pop music icons Girls Aloud rose to fame nearly 20 years ago. The “Can’t Speak French” songstresses went their separate ways many years ago but talks of a reunion keep popping up in interviews.

The British group that consisted of Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts have embarked on solo careers since.

In a recent interview reported by Music News, Kimberley was questioned about a comeback and explained what the situation is at the moment.

“It will have been 20 years in 2022, it’s a long way off still. Everybody is busy at the moment, but I have a lot of love for all the girls, I’m proud of all of them. All the songs feel like a distant memory, but if I hear them then I think they’re good, I’m glad I still get to spend time with the girls and see them. Our outfits were racy, but we were girls’ girls and about looking glamorous and having something to aspire to,” the “Long Hot Summer” hitmaker said.

Fans over the years believed that chances of a reunion may not be possible due to there being rumors that they aren’t all friends anymore. However, Kimberley recently admitted that she had reconciled with Nadine.

Last month, it was announced that Nicola was a contestant on the U.K.’s first season of The Masked Singer. The “Call The Shots” chart-topper performed as Queen Bee and was crowned the winner.

In an interview with This Morning, which can be watched on YouTube, Nicola admitted that she would love to get back with her band members and put on a big show to celebrate their legacy for the fans. The “Wake Me Up” entertainer stated that Girls Aloud’s favorite thing to do was the tour. Nicola believes all five members will have to cross that bridge in two years and make sure that everyone can fit it in with their schedule.

Throughout their career, Girls Aloud always cemented their success as one of the U.K.’s biggest pop groups. According to The Official Charts, they achieved two No. 1 albums — The Sound Of – The Greatest Hits and Out of Control — as well as four other albums to enter the Top 10 — Sound of the Underground, What Will the Neighbours Say?, Tangled Up, and Ten.

In total, they racked up four No. 1 singles and a total of 21 Top 10 hits.

In 2009, they picked up their first BRIT Award for “The Promise” in the category of Best British Single.

Will Girls Aloud reunite in 2022? Fans remain hopeful that they will.