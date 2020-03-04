Dayna Kathan Responds To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Reaction To Her Going Bra-Free At SUR

Dayna Kathan's co-stars were confused by her decision to forgo a bra.

Dayna Kathan was featured on last night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live and as she sat beside her Vanderpump Rules co-star, James Kennedy, she was questioned by a caller about her decision to go bra-free while working as a waitress at SUR Restaurant.

After the caller asked Kathan why she believed her co-stars were so offended by her decision to not wear a bra and wondered if she’s had the same issues in her past jobs, Kathan took aim at her critical co-stars for their judgmental behavior.

“I think they were so judgmental because they have a lot of time on their hands and were really small thinkers,” Kathan explained during the March 3 episode.

Kathan went on to say that she would never take time out of her life to worry about whether or not someone else was wearing a bra and explained that she believed her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Scheana Shay, Charli Burnett, and Danica Dow, were simply looking for something to attack her over.

As Vanderpump Rules viewers saw throughout the first several episodes of Season 8, Shay targeted Kathan with busy work, seemingly because of her relationship with Max Boyens, who Shay briefly dated, as Dow took aim at Kathan’s then-flame, Boyens, by telling her that he had ditched another SUR waitress for one of her best friends on her birthday.

Kathan then said that during her previous job in the corporate world, she was wearing a bra but after deciding that the apparatus was not something she wanted to wear any longer, she decided she shouldn’t be expected to. As she shared, she decided to stop wearing bras within the last year because she simply doesn’t like them.

“No more… I don’t like them,” she stated.

During last night’s appearance, Kathan, in true form, opted to go bra-free as she sported a stunning strapless gown with rhinestone accents.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a number of the women of the show gave Kathan a hard time at SUR Restaurant but when it came to Stassi Schroeder, who hasn’t worked there since Vanderpump Rules Season 2, she took a liking to Kathan and recently shared her thoughts on her newest co-star.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, Schroeder said Kathan is “pretty good” and quite funny while noting that she doesn’t know the other newbies very well.

“She’s honest. She’s open, she’s not afraid to really get in there,” Schroeder added.