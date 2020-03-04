Joe Biden’s Wife Jill Fought Off Protesters Who Rushed The Stage At Super Tuesday Rally

Vegan protesters were held off by Jill Biden and a top aide.

Joe Biden‘s wife, Jill Biden made headlines last night when she stepped in the way to stop protesters who rushed the stage during a rally in Los Angeles, California. One of Biden’s top aides, Symone Sanders jumped in the fray as well and kept the protesters from reaching him.

Super Tuesday was a great night for the former Vice President’s campaign and after two big wins he took the stage to speak at a rally in Los Angeles. TIME reports two female protesters took the opportunity to storm the stage holding “Let Dairy Die” signs that had images of a wide-eyed calf.

Jill and a senior campaign adviser, Sanders, noticed the two women and stepped in to stop them from reaching Biden while he addressed the crowd. The first protester was held off by security but the second broke through. Biden’s wife stepped in the way and grabbed her by the wrists and then Sanders wrapped the woman around the waist.

Security then grabbed the woman and took her off the stage. The former second lady’s actions quickly went viral as photos and footage of her and Sanders were shared across social media. People reacted to the women on Twitter.

Symone Sanders is now a projected first round NFL draft pick

“She is ferocious protecting her man,” one person wrote in response to a photo of her stopping the protesters.

“She’s gonna be one bada** First Lady,” a Biden supporter replied.

“I just don’t see Melania doing that,” one wrote referencing the current first lady.

Damn, Dr. Jill Biden and Joe’s younger sister surrounded him like Secret Service agents to protect him, then Symone Sanders came in for the tackle. That’s love from powerful women. https://t.co/lwg2bepZxl — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 4, 2020

Others wondered why these two women were forced to intervene in the first place, but according to TIME, Biden only had Secret Service protection for six months after his duty as Vice President was up.

“And the people who got there first and dragged the protesters off the stage were all women. Was the man in the suit his only security?” a Twitter user asked.

The photographer who took the viral picture told the outlet that the tussle lasted around 30 seconds. He added how impressed he was that both Bidens carried on “without missing a beat” once the altercation was over.

Actress and comedian, Amy Schumer shared slow-motion footage of Jill Biden’s intervention to her 9.7 million Instagram followers and heaped praise on the 68-year-old.

Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights organization took credit for the protesters who they identified as Sarah Segal and Ashley Froud. Speaking to TIME, the group said they targeted Biden because of his ties to the agriculture industry and because he has openly supported the Farm Bill.

“The protest was intended to draw attention to the inherent violence of the dairy industry,” they wrote in a statement.