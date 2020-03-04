‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Dina Appears To Ashley & Jack

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, March 4 brings a storm to Genoa City, and Chloe starts having contractions while stuck with Lauren and Michael. Speaking of stuck, Lola and Theo have unwelcome visitors Kyle and Summer when their car gets stranded in the storm. Finally, Ashley and Jack both have visions of Dina while Abby deals with drama at The Grand Pheonix.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) tried to have some adult time together, but she got interrupted with problems from the hotel. Abby went to deal with unhappy guests, and she left rude messages for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who wasn’t there. Later, she and Chance ended up getting some alone time, and Abby showed him her appreciation of the sandwiches he brought her.

At Jabot, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) talked about Dina (Marla Adams). They were both sad, but they also both admitted that they knew this day would come for their mother. When Ashley went to freshen up, Jack had a vision of his mom sitting in the CEO chair. Dina told her son that he would make it without her, and she urged him to lean on his father’s memory too. Later, Ashley also saw Dina. Dina let her daughter know that even though John Abbott wasn’t her biological dad, she was still an Abbott. She encouraged Ashley to lean on Jack and Traci (Beth Maitland).

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) found themselves stuck at the Chancellor estate due to the storm. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) confronted Kevin (Greg Rikaart) over his lunch receipt. He finally admitted he ate sushi with his brother for lunch, and Chloe berated Kevin since he was supposed to be abstaining with her during her pregnancy. Then, Chloe experienced a contraction.

Finally, at Society, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) were there. Lola teased him about trying to figure out a way to get stuck with her during the storm. Then, things heated up a bit, and Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) came in. They were soaking wet from the weather, and their car was stuck in the icy cold. Lola and Theo weren’t thrilled to see them, and Kyle and Summer weren’t too happy to be there. Even so, Lola helped them dry off and got them food. Theo and Kyle snarked at each other. Then, when Theo went to help Lola in the kitchen, she pushed him against the wall and kissed him.