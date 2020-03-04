Latina Bombshell Yaslen Clemente Tugs At Sequined Bikini For Photo At The Beach

Yaslen Clemente took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 4, to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

The photo showed the Cuban-American bombshell kneeling in the sand near the ocean as she tugged on the sides of her bikini bottoms, taking the spiciness of the shot to a whole ‘nother level. Clemente sat over her heels with her knees apart. Her upper body was straight as she turned her head to the right. She squinted her eyes against the bright sun, setting her gaze at a point on the horizon. Her lips were sightly parted, in a seductive manner. The model posed for the picture in South Point in Miami Beach, according to the geotag she added to her post.

Clemente had on a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a series of sequins in white and jade against a white background, adding color and texture to the piece. The bikini top featured a classic triangle top with thin straps that tied behind her neck. The triangles were small, leaving quite a bit of skin on her chest on display.

The 22-year-old model teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms. The suit featured stretchy straps with details in jade along the seams. The straps sat high on her sides, accentuating the model’s full, wide hips. The bottoms included similar sequined details at the front.

Clemente revealed in her caption that her swimsuit was from Beijo Baby, a Brazilian brand of swimwear based in California.

The model wore her blond highlighted hair parted on the left and styled down. Her straight tresses fell onto her shoulders. Clemente appeared to wear a bit of mascara, though her makeup was very much on the neutral side, allowing her natural traits and beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the post was an immediate success with her many of her 1.5 million followers. Within the first two hours of being published, the photo has already racked up about 20,000 likes and nearly 200 comments, suggestion it will continue to garner interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform used the occasion to praise Clemente’s beauty, filling the comments section with compliments and emoji.

“Looking so gorgeous,” one user raved, including a sparkly pink heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow princess absolutely beautiful,” replied another one, following the message with a couple of red heart emoji.

“Lord have mercy,” a third fan chimed in.