Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Reveal That Kelly Thiebaud’s Britt Is Returning

New General Hospital spoilers reveal that things are about to get a bit crazier in Port Charles as Dr. Britt Westbourne is returning to shake things up. Actress Kelly Thiebaud is coming back and fans are buzzing over where this may head.

Soap Opera Digest broke the intriguing news on Wednesday afternoon. While Britt was incorporated into some scenes with Brad a little more than a year ago, General Hospital spoilers suggest that this return might be somewhat more significant.

As General Hospital fans may remember, Britt first popped up in 2012. She is the daughter of Faison and Obrecht and became Brad’s bestie. After plenty of shenanigans in Port Charles, and being romantically involved with both Patrick and Nikolas, Britt left town.

The last time that Britt was back was in the fall of 2018. Brad ended up confessing the truth about Wiley to her, and now that confession just might play a role in Britt’s upcoming return.

So far, General Hospital spoilers have not detailed exactly when Britt will appear again or how long she’ll be back. However, there is little doubt that she’ll be shaking things up.

“Frank [Valentini, executive producer] reached out to me the beginning of this year and mentioned that the writers wanted to bring me back for a bit,” Thiebaud details.

Thiebaud went on to say that she told Frank she would love nothing more to return. In addition, she said that she always enjoys heading back to General Hospital for a stint here and there as the fans are always wonderful to her.

“Even if it’s just for a couple of episodes they always seem to really enjoy seeing that character and that makes it more fun and exciting for me,” Thiebaud continued.

Will Britt return to try to help Brad defend himself? During Wednesday’s show, Nelle and her lawyer managed to get all of the charges against her dismissed, setting her free again.

In part, the issue was said to be that Brad and Nelle are both pointing the finger at one another for the baby switch, and neither of them is a reliable person. While Britt can’t necessarily prove Brad is telling the truth about what happened, she could detail what he told her just months after the situation initially developed.

Obrecht just returned to Port Charles after some time away and she’s claiming to be a reformed woman. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that she’ll cross paths with Spinelli on Thursday and she’s already crossed paths with Peter and Maxie.

It seems virtually guaranteed that Obrecht will be pulled into the baby swap investigation soon and fans would guess that the return of “The Britch” will somehow connect to all of this. Additional General Hospital spoilers about Thiebaud’s return should emerge soon and this could definitely get juicy.