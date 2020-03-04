Buxom Blond Leanna Bartlett Looks Smoking Hot In Crop Top & Skimpy Shorts

Blond model Leanna Bartlett sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram share. The beauty looked smoking hot in a sexy crop top and short set that put most of her fabulous physique on display.

Leanna’s sultry update consisted of two photos that saw her wearing the titillating outfit. The two-piece set was pink and appeared to be made of a knit fabric. The top featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves. It cut off just below her breasts, giving her followers a nice view of her taut abs. The shorts were tiny and tied around her waist. She wore them low on her hips.

The first picture captured Leanna’s body from the middle of the thighs up as she faced the camera. She gave the camera sultry look while she playfully pulled the sides of her shorts down over her hips, revealing her lower abdomen. The pose also showed off her thin midsection and hourglass shape. Her long hair fell over one shoulder, exposing her other bare shoulder. Her toned thighs were also prominent in the snap.

The second image caught the beauty from a side angle as she stood with her head tilted to one side with her eyes closed. She had a dreamy expression on her face as she held it to the sky. She placed one hand on the top of her shorts while her other hand hung down by her side. The bare skin on her belly and shoulders glowed in the outside light.

Leanna wore a full face of makeup the included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and sculpted brows. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude gloss on her lips.

In the post’s caption, Leanna wrote that she was having a good hair day, and credited the hair extensions company. She also gave a shout out to the photographer.

Many of her followers were quick to point out that she appeared to be having a good day all around.

“Leanna you are the goddess of beauty,” one admirer told her.

“Wow what a incredibly breathtaking beautiful beautiful Goddess,” gushed a second fan.

“So pretty Leanna Pink has never looked so good!” a third Instagram user said.

“Every day is a good day for this beautiful lady,” quipped a fourth commenter.

Last month, Leanna gave her followers plenty to get excited about when she shared a snap that showed her looking like a goddess in a tiny bikini.