France Reopens The Louvre Amid Coronavirus Fears

The world-famous Louvre museum was reopened in Paris today amid coronavirus fears. According to The Huffington Post, the museum was shut down on Sunday in response to the global outbreak of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

On Saturday, the French government voted to ban all public gatherings over 5,000 people. After several Louvre employees raised concerns over potential exposure to the virus given that thousands of people tour the museum every day, the museum temporarily closed its doors Sunday.

“We were ever worried because we have visitors from everywhere,” said Louvre employee and union representative Andre Sacristin. Though none of the museum’s 2,300 employees has fallen ill, Sacristin believes it is “only a question of time.”

During the closure, the museum’s management, staff representatives, and medical professionals met to discuss the implementation of new medical safety measures. Under the new measures, Louvre employees will have to wear a face mask, gloves, and use hand sanitizer. Additionally, ticket sales will now either be handled via self-service machines or with the employee selling tickets from behind a glass barrier. No cash will be accepted, only credit cards. After agreeing upon the new procedures, the group voted to have employees return to work. The museum first announced its plan to open “as soon as possible” on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the world’s largest museum announced in a press statement that their doors were open for normal business hours. The museum noted that it was an “absolute priority” to “ensure the safety of its employees and its visitors.”

Though the majority of coronavirus cases have occurred in China, France has reported 285 cases of the virus — with 73 of those cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, there have been 4 deaths from coronavirus, The Local reports.

Government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye spoke about the cases, saying that it “seems unlikely” that the country will avoid a stage 3 epidemic, given that they are currently at a stage 2.

France’s health minister Olivier Veran also addressed the global health issue, saying that they are bracing themselves for an epidemic. Other health officials in the country have said that the goal is to try to slow down if not prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Over 70 countries have been affected by the virus, which causes flu-like symptoms and respiratory issues. To date, there have been 92,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths. While the fatality rate for the virus was previously thought to be around 1-2 percent, it has now been raised to 3.4 percent.