‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Chris Wood

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is expecting her first child with husband and former co-star Chris Wood, reports E! News.

The two actors took to their Instagram pages to announce the news to their fans with a series of adorable photographs.

“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!” wrote Benoist.

In the first pic, Benoist and Wood smiled ecstatically at the camera. Wood held one of their pet dogs in his arms while their other dog was shown in the background. Benoist showed off a mini blue shirt. The color scheme was blue all around as both actors wore shades of blue. All the shades of blue may be hinting that the couple is expecting a boy, but neither of them confirmed or denied it.

The black-and-white snap showed Wood holding a photoshopped pregnant belly as Benoist hugged him from behind. Wood shared the same image on his social media feed, writing that while the image was meant as a joke, the news about their pregnancy was genuine.

The Supergirl stars kept comments limited on their posts. Together, they racked up over 600,000 likes on Instagram.

Wood and Benoist were wed in a small ceremony last year. According to E! News, the service was held on a private estate in Ojai, California. A few other famous people were in attendance like Paul Wesley, Odette Annable, and Kevin Smith.

Fans of the couple were overjoyed by the news and very excited for their future family. On social media, hundreds of people congratulated them and theorized about potential names and the child’s gender.

“MELISSA BENOIST IS PREGNANT. I AM F*CKING CRYING. IM SO SO HAPPY FOR HER. OH MY GOD. OH MY GOD. OUR REAL LIFE SUPERGIRL IS GOING TO BE A SUPER MOM. I CANT,” gushed one person.

“[I]magine having melissa benoist as your mother how am i envious of a fetus,” joked another person.

“Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are expecting their first baby I’m crying They deserve this and all the happiness!” tweeted a third user.

Benoist is currently starring in the fifth season of Supergirl. The CW has already renewed the popular superhero series for a sixth season. It’s not clear how, or if, Benoist’s pregnancy will affect the next round of episodes. Benoist will likely be absent for at least a few episodes to go on maternity leave, but it’s too early to know how the writers will handle her potential absence.