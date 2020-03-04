Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Puts On Chesty Display In Sheer Black Top

Ainsley Rodriguez took to her wildly popular Instagram page yesterday to share a photo of herself putting on a chesty display for the camera. Over the past few days, the black-haired beauty has been busy attending hockey games and taking shopping trips, and she has shared many of the outings on social media. Yesterday, she kept things simple, snapping a stunning selfie.

In the caption of the stunning new shot, the model told her fans that the more that she learns, the more she is able to progress. In the photo op itself, she appeared front and center in what looked to be a hotel room. The social media star wore her long, dark locks parted on the side and appeared to have straightened her beautiful mane. The fitness coach also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

Rodriguez added a little pop of bling to the ensemble with a dainty silver necklace and a pair of large gold hoop earrings. She left little to the imagination in a sexy sheer top that draped off her shoulders and showed plenty of cleavage as well. The NSFW outfit included a tie in the middle and made for one incredibly hot look.

The photo has been live on her page for less than a day, but it’s already earning Rodriguez a ton of attention.

Along with over 37,000 likes, the post has also racked up over 1,600 comments and that number only continues to climb. Many fans took to the photo to rave over the model’s beautiful figure while countless others applauded her for penning such a heartfelt caption. A few others were left speechless and commented using their choice of emoji — most notably the flame and heart.

“Well said and thanks for the reminder… you are on awesome lady,” one follower gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Good morning and good afternoon beautiful ainsley,” a second follower added, followed by a number of flame and black heart emoji.

“STUNNING you could wear anything even a bin bag and you would still look BEAUTIFUL,” one more fan excitedly added.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that Rodriguez stunned in another sexy all-black silky dress that dipped low into her chest, exposing her cleavage to onlookers. The NSFW outfit tied in the middle and showcased the model’s trim waist while it hit well above her knee, exposing her toned and tanned legs. It comes as no surprise that the photo generated a ton of likes and comments.