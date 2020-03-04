‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Could Go Evil Again Following His Near Death Experience

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) could be a changed man following the events of his shocking execution.

Fans watched this week as Ben’s heart stopped after his was given a lethal injection in an attempt to take his life following his murder conviction. However, his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) was able to stop the process and ultimately save his life.

According to a recent report by Celebrating The Soaps, Ciara may not be getting her loving and caring boyfriend back following the execution drama. Rumors are now flying that Ben could possibly turn evil again following his near death experience.

Previously, Ben’s mental illness got the best of him and he snapped. He shockingly killed Serena Mason, Paige Larsen, and Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf, before he was locked up at Bayview Sanitarium.

Following his treatment, Ben was given the proper medication and released on the recommendation of Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). He fell in love with Ciara and seemed to be a changed man.

For months, fans have been watching Ben and Ciara fall deeper in love as Ben has proven himself to be a good man with a good heart.

However, his execution and heart-stopping moment may have a reverse impact on his mental health. Fans are now reportedly worried that Ben could go bad again once he’s cleared of the murder charges against him and set free.

In the past, Ben struggled with negative thoughts and murderous impulses. He was violent and couldn’t control his anger. His former girlfriend, Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) was nearly was driven insane by his outrageous behavior, and even dealt with a split personality due to the emotional scars her relationship with Ben left.

However, Abigail eventually moved on and got back together with Chad, although her mental illness continued to follower her, proving that a relapse is always possible. Perhaps, Ben will now suffer the same fate after the trauma of his execution and being brought back to life in such a dramatic fashion.

If Ben does go bad again it would be shocking for Days of Our Lives viewers, who have come to regard the character as a favorite, and have big hopes for what he and Ciara could do for the future of the soap opera.

Only time will tell if Ben Weston will be able to keep his mental illness in check.