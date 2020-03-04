‘Maxim’ Hottie Kara Del Toro Slays In A Multicolored Bikini That ‘Fits Like A Glove’

Kara Del Toro shared another set of bikini-clad snaps to her Instagram page today that are proving to be a huge hit with her fans.

The Maxim hottie’s Wednesday afternoon post included two sizzling shots of the babe that added some serious heat to her page. The upload kicked off with a photo of the 26-year-old sitting in the middle of a wooden staircase that appeared to be apart of a beach house. In the second, the model had made her way down to the beach with a complete view of the oceanfront property and tall palm trees behind her.

Kara opted for a sexy bikini from the California-based brand Vitamin A Swim for her time by the water, which she noted in the caption of the post she was “obsessed” with. The skimpy two-piece “fit like a glove” and boasted an abstract, multicolored pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads — though the swimwear’s revealing design was likely enough to do the job.

Kara slayed in a halter-style top with string straps that showcased her toned arms. The piece featured a plunging neckline triangle-shaped cups that appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage on display from nearly every angle.

The model’s matching bikini bottoms showed plenty of skin as well. The number allowed Kara to showcase her long, lean legs thanks to its high-cut design. In the second slide, the stunner posed with her back to the camera, revealing her swimwear’s daringly cheeky design that exposed her peachy derriere almost in its entirety. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on Kara’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

To accessorize her barely-there look, the social media sensation added a dainty pendant necklace and dangling earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She tied her honey-brown hair up in a ponytail that sat high up on her head to keep her long tresses out of her face. Kara also wore a full set of makeup that included a light red lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in making use of the upload’s like and comment features. After just 30 minutes of going live to Instagram, the post has been double-tapped nearly 15,000 times. It has racked up dozens of notes as well, may with compliments for Kara’s latest eye-popping display.

“You are looking good,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kara was “body goals.”

“Being obsessed with you is an understatement,” commented a third.

Kara often tantalizes her fans by showing off impressive bikini body. Another recent addition to her feed saw her enjoying a day on the beach in an itty-bitty white two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning over 63,000 likes.