Blond Bombshell Hailey Clauson Shows Off Perky Derriere In Red-And-Blue Monokini In New Update

Hailey Clauson showed off her long, lean figure to her 558,000 Instagram fans on Tuesday, March 3. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in a revealing swimsuit, leaving most of her killer body fully on display.

Clauson posed with her back to the camera as she leaned against a wooden railing. The model stood on a balcony while placing her hands on the railing away from her body, allowing her torso to lean in. The 24-year-old model looked over her right shoulder, shooting a fierce gaze at the camera, which was positioned directly behind her inside the house. Clauson had one foot flat on the floor as she lifted up her right heel, engaging the muscles on her lean legs.

A mountain peaks high in the background, behind dense coniferous trees. Clauson didn’t include a geotag or reveal her location in the caption, though she added two U.S. flag emoji and a pine tree.

Clauson rocked a mismatched monokini with a red top and navy blue bottom. While this particular shot doesn’t show the whole swimsuit clearly, a photo shared by the photographer tagged in the post offered a more complete view.

The top part included thick straps that went over the shoulders, attaching to a thick band that wrapped around Clauson’s torso. The front featured a low neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage The top is short on the right, extending diagonally across her front stomach to attach to the bottom on the left side.

The bottoms featured thick sides that sat higher on her body than the front, helping contrast her hips with her slender midsection. The suit boasted a thong bottom that bared quite a bit of her derriere. Clauson didn’t say where her monokini was from.

The California native wore her blond hair pulled up, and her face was in shadows.

The post proved to be popular with her fans and followers. Since being published, the photo has garnered more than 9,500 likes and over 90 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the photo and to express their admiration for Clauson.

“This photo makes me want summertime sooooooo bad!” one user wrote.

“Staaahhp!!!” replied another one, topping off the comment with hands raised, red hearts and exclamation point emoji.

“Nice view,” a third fan chimed in, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji.