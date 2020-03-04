‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Stuns In A Leopard Print Swimsuit As She Poses With A Bikini-Clad Pal

Rachel was teasing the launch of her new digital magazine.

Playboy bombshell Rachel Cook teamed up with a fellow model to tease the launch of her new digital magazine, Nirvana. Rachel often gets her fans’ pulses racing with her sizzling bikini photos, but she decided to cover up a bit more for her latest photo shoot. However, her stunning snapshot still included a tiny two-piece.

On Wednesday, Rachel took to Instagram to reveal that Danish model Maja Krag will be appearing alongside her in the first issue of Nirvana. She also gave her fans some idea of what they can expect to see in the digital magazine by sharing a photo of herself and the similarly-built beauty posing together.

In the image, Rachel was rocking a long-sleeved bathing suit that featured a leopard print pattern. The background color of the skintight garment almost matched the hue of the model’s tanned, glowing skin. The swimsuit had a low, square neckline that exposed an eyeful of Rachel’s round, perky cleavage.

Rachel’s wild one-piece also had high-cut leg openings that showed off her shapely thighs. She was posing with her elegant back arched and her left knee bent to better display the curve of her pert derriere.

Rachel’s beauty look included a soft smokey eye, natural pink lip, and coral blush on the apples of her cheeks.

The color on Maja’s plump pout was similar to the shade of lipstick Rachel was wearing. However, her eye makeup wasn’t as dark; her eyelids matched her skin tone.

Maja’s pale skin was quite a bit lighter than Rachel’s, and her hairstyle was also much different from her co-model’s dark pixie cut. Maja was wearing her long, ash blond tresses pushed up and over to the side in a voluminous wave.

The Danish stunner was sporting a charcoal string bikini with metallic embellishments. The garment featured adjustable triangle cups and low-rise bottoms that tied on the sides. The bathing suit’s revealing design perfectly showcased Maja’s slender, toned frame.

Maja was posing with her right knee popped forward so that it touched Rachel’s left knee. The two models were also touching heads as they leaned against a wooden rail. Massive windows behind them revealed a view of a lush tropical forest.

“Both of you are looking gorgeous,” wrote one of Rachel’s followers in response to her Instagram post. “Absolutely love the short hair btw.”

“Twice as nice,” another admirer remarked.

“You two look like trouble to me,” a third fan commented.

Over a span of 45 minutes, Rachel’s photo with Maja was liked over 39,000 times. However, she’s proved that she doesn’t need to stand next to another smoking hot model to set social media on fire. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel’s fans also used the “like” button to let her know just how much they loved a video of the bikini-clad beauty emerging from a pool. It earned over 35,000 likes in the span of an hour.