Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Teases Underboob In Tied Top

Cindy Prado took to social media earlier today to floor her fans in a sexy, tied top that barely contained her chest. As those who follow her on social media know, the model currently lives in Miami, but she has been traveling a lot in the last few weeks. Recently, she has been sharing a few photos of herself in the Los Angeles area, and this is exactly what she did today.

In the new, multi-photo update added to her colorful feed, the bombshell sizzled in another scandalous and skimpy outfit. In the first photo in the series, Prado appeared front and center, looking directly into the camera and resting her hands on her temples. She looked flawless in a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The Cuban beauty wore her long, light tresses down and waved while adding a few gold necklaces as accessories.

The Miami resident barely contained her chest in a purple crop top that tied in the middle, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. The next few photos showed the model in the same outfit but posing in different ways. She ended the post with a video of herself getting a Tempsure Envi facial, which is also what she was promoting in the caption.

Since the photo went live on her feed a little more than an hour ago, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 12,000 likes in addition to upward of 200 comments and that number only continues to grow. Many social media users took to the photo to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others asked questions about the facial. Most of the comments were in English with a handful in Spanish.

“The treatment works very well for you. How much does it cost?” one follower asked in addition to a few heart emoji.

“A big thank you for that blouse very sexy,” a second social media user added in addition to a number of flame emoji.

“Your eyes are intense and beautiful,” one more chimed in.

“The MOST stunning ever,” another fan added.

In recent weeks, Prado seems to be all about the crop top. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell stunned in another coordinating set comprised of a white silk material. The outfit included a tight-fitting skirt along with a ruffle tank top that tied in the middle and showed off plenty of cleavage.