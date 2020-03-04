Buxom Bombshell Demi Rose Flaunts Curvaceous Physique In Tight Ski Suit

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 13.3 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, taken from a scenic balcony overlooking an amazing view. Though Demi didn’t have quite as much skin on display as in many of her ensembles, she still opted for an ensemble that showcased her curvaceous physique.

Demi didn’t include a geotag on her post or any information indicating where the snaps were taken, but she posed in front of a snow-covered hill with a ski lift and breathtaking mountain range visible in the background.

In the first picture, Demi turned her body towards the camera and had her eyes closed as she basked in the sunlight. The brunette beauty rocked a bright blue ski suit with plenty of eye-catching details. The suit had a textured pattern across the bodice, and a blue collar crafted from what appeared to be fur or faux fur. The ski suit had a zipper down the front and Demi unzipped it about halfway, showing off a tantalizing hint of cleavage.

The suit was also belted, which emphasized Demi’s slim waist. She had a pair of ski goggles perched on her forehead, and appeared to be wearing a full beauty look for her skiing adventure. A deep berry shade graced Demi’s plump pout, and she rocked long lashes and neutral tones on her eyes. Her skin looked flawless and was illuminated by the sun.

In the second snap from her update, Demi showcased what the ski suit looked like from behind. Though designed to keep the bombshell warm, the suit still had a figure-hugging fit that accentuated her curves. The bottoms clung to her ample derriere, and the belted detail at the waist emphasized her hourglass physique. Demi’s long brunette locks tumbled down her back in soft curls, and she looked stunning as she posed in the corner of a balcony overlooking a snow-covered terrain.

Demi’s fans couldn’t get enough of the frosty update, and the sexy snaps received over 45,400 likes within just 15 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Beautiful,” one fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Another fan referenced her caption, and said “and I am starting to fall in love with you.”

“Gorgeous,” one added.

Whether she’s sharing pictures that showcase her curves or her face, Demi’s followers can’t get enough of her Instagram updates. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom bombshell posted a snap that flaunted some cleavage as well as her beauty. The simple shot, taken in Los Angeles, captured her in magical lighting.