Bikini Model Alexa Collins Slays In A Little Black Dress In Sultry Instagram Post

Blond beauty Alexa Collins looked party-ready in a fabulous little black dress in today’s Instagram photo share. The gorgeous Miami model cut a provocative figure in a plunging frock, one made up of a sexy lace bustier and a chic pencil skirt, and managed to look both sophisticated and enticing as she showed off the stylish outfit.

Alexa smoldered in the elegant black dress, which boasted a revealing sweetheart neckline that created plenty of decolletage. The garment fit tightly around her trim waistline and slender hips, showcasing her lithe physique. The dress hemmed just below the knee, showing a glimpse of her chiseled pins. But what truly caught the eye was the see-through bustier, which was crafted out of sheer lace and flaunted the model’s ample cleavage.

The gauzy item sported solid lace cups that censored the blonde’s busty assets. A delicate ruffled trim adorned the low-cut neckline, calling even more attention to her perky chest. Black corset busks ran along the midsection, emphasizing her taut midriff and tiny waist. The lace was ornate with discreet floral embroidery that added a refined touch to the otherwise racy piece. The bustier was complete with thin spaghetti straps and off-the-shoulder balloon sleeves, which gave a coquettish air to the posh attire.

Alexa accessorized with a classy nude manicure that didn’t take any attention away from the eye-popping dress. She adorned her decolletage with a sumptuous pearl necklace and rocked a fashionable evening glam, which consisted of sleek dark eyeliner, dramatically curled eyelashes, a pink satin lipstick, and a pinch of blush. She wore her hair down, letting her golden locks frame her face as they brushed over her sculpted shoulders.

The Florida cutie showed off the look while posing for what appeared to be a bathroom photo. The 24-year-old hottie was snapped next to a shower door and was leaning against a white wall, one that beautifully contrasted with her seductive, form-fitting dress. A painting of a black pair of heels could be seen behind her. The detail interrupted the white-toned decor and flattered her all-black attire.

Alexa credited local brand, Hot Miami Styles, for the outfit and pointed out in the caption that a little black dress is a must-have for a girls’ night out. She added a champagne glasses emoji to better put the point across. The upload was very well received by her fans, who clicked the like button more than 4,800 times and left 114 comments under her photo, all within three hours of posting.

“You are absolutely beautiful in that dress,” gushed one fan, adding a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her attire, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking beautiful and elegant as always,” wrote a second person.

“I have a feeling there may never be a bad photo of you. Lucky photographer,” penned a third Instagrammer.