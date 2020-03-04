Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Stuns In Tiny Crop Top & Distressed Jeans In Update From The Sahara Desert

Frida Aasen shared a new update to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 4, to greet her 611,000 followers all the way from the Sahara Desert.

The Victoria’s Secret model looked ultra stylish as she sat on a floor pillow covered in red fabric with white and orange patterns. Aasen faced the camera with her knees apart. She used one leg as support for her arm, which she used to rest her head. She stretched the other arm, placing her hand on the knee. The picture appeared to have been taken at the golden hour, judging by how the lighting illuminated the model and the scene.

In the background, other floor pillows rested on a large rug that protected the area from the sand. White tents could also be seen behind the model, standing in front of red sand dunes. As Assen indicated with the geotag at the top, she was at a camp in Moroccan side of the desert.

The Norwegian beauty wore a black crop top that contrasted with her tanned skin. The top featured two spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders. The garment had a tube bodice that clung to Aasen’s torso, showcasing her itty bitty waist. Its neckline sat low on her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage.

Aasen teamed her top with a pair of light-washed jeans that sat above her bellybutton, leaving her upper stomach exposed. The denim pants boasted large distressed details on both knees, adding edge to her look. The model did not add any tags to indicate where her outfit was from.

Aasen wore her blond hair parted on the left and styled down. Her straight tresses fell to the right with the movement of her head, cascading toward her knee. The model rocked a bit of eye makeup, which intensified the depth of her gaze, while a touch of bronzer highlighted her tan.

The photo was a hit with Aasen’s fans. In a few hours, the post garnered upwards of 25,100 likes and more than 165 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the update and to praise the model’s beauty.

“Omg [two heart-eyes emoji] so jealous of all your travelling lately,” one user wrote.

“So gorgeous,” replied another one, also including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“My goalsss,” a third one chimed in.