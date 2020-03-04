Angeline Varona Slays In Skimpy Black Monokini In New Instagram Update

Latina bombshell Angeline Varona posted a hot new swimwear update to her Instagram page for her 2.5 million followers. In the new upload that was added on Wednesday, March 4, the model showcased a monokini that flaunted her enviable curves.

The Miami native took to the popular social media platform to share two sizzling hot snapshots of herself in the sexy black swimsuit that highlighted her killer figure. The one-piece bathing suit featured a large cutout in the midsection with two thick straps that went over her shoulders that widened over her chest to create small triangles that met in the middle and were held by mint green straps with black buckles.

The swimsuit had a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, and high leg cuts that came up on the model’s body, highlighting her curvy hips, taut stomach, and slim waistline.

In the first photo, Angeline sat on a wooden deck. She tilted her head to the side as she looked straight into the camera with a smile on her face. The second photo showed the model from a different angle. The photographer took an overhead photo of the beauty where more of her enviable curves were seen.

The brunette hottie wore her long hair down in a heavy side part that fell over her shoulder. She wore a full makeup application that included darkened brows, thick mascara, a hint of pink blush, and mauve-colored lipstick.

In the caption, Angeline shared that her monokini was from Ocean Babe Swimwear. According to the geotag, she is currently in Haven Resorts & Spas in Cancun, Mexico.

Within an hour of going live on the social media platform, the post has racked up almost 40,000 likes and over 370 comments. A lot of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her incredibly toned body. A few fans didn’t have a lot to say and opted to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“Might be windy but you still look gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the photo.

“I appreciate you for doing such amazing photoshoots in all kinds of weather. Such dedication! You look so beautiful, by the way,” another admirer echoed.

“It has got to be illegal to look this gorgeous and stunning. You are very beautiful. I love that bathing suit too,” a third social media user stated, adding three flame emoji at the end of the photo.

“That swimsuit looks amazing on you! Happy Wednesday!” a fourth Instagram follower wrote.