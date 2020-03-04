Lyna Perez Goes Opts To Go Braless Underneath Sheer Sweater Dress

Lyna Perez put on a very racy display in her latest Instagram share that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. She dazzled her 4.8 million followers with the post on Wednesday afternoon.

The brunette bombshell’s new Instagram update included two photos of herself sitting on a plush chair and gazing at the camera with a sultry stare. A set of large, open windows was behind her, allowing the sunlight to spill in while also offering her audience a view of the city around her.

In the caption of her post, Lyna revealed that she was getting ready to head into an important meeting and that she hoped she was not underdressed for the event. Her look was scandalous, to say the least, however, the model’s millions of fans certainly seemed to approve of the NSFW outfit.

The social media sensation looked smoking hot in a taupe-colored sweater dress that left very little to the imagination. It was of a mock-neck style and was knitted in a very loose fashion that made it almost completely see-through. This revealed that the babe opted not to wear a bra underneath — a decision that exposed her voluptuous assets nearly in their entirety.

Meanwhile, the daringly short length of Lyna’s dress upped the ante of her barely-there ensemble even more. The piece grazed just to her upper thighs and nearly risked revealing a bit too much as she posed for the camera. Fortunately, the model positioned her legs appropriately as the photos were snapped, avoiding the potential wardrobe malfunction.

Lyna did not appear to have added any accessories to the jaw-dropping outfit, ensuring that all eyes were on her famous curves. She wore her long, dark tresses down in loose waves that were perfectly parted in the middle and spilled down to her chest. As for her glam, the babe was done up with a full makeup look that included a pink lip, dusting of blush, winged eyeliner, and mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering her latest Instagram appearance with love. It has racked up over 45,000 likes within just 35 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post already as well, where many left compliments for the stunner’s eye-popping display.

“Seriously so breathtaking!” one person wrote.

Another said that Lyna was the “definition of perfection.”

“You’re so beautiful and gorgeous, your body is to die for…you’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen on Instagram. You look great in every bikini you wear,” gushed a third.

Lyna’s Instagram page is full of risque snaps similar to those featured in her most recent upload. A short scroll down her feed brings fans to another steamy snap that saw her rocking a soaking wet crop top and impossibly tiny bikini bottoms by the pool. That look proved popular as well, earning over 186,000 likes.