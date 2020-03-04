Dolly Castro Flaunts Signature Curves In Shimmery Leggings & Bra

Dolly Castro took to social media earlier today to share a sexy photo of herself in shimmery leggings and a mismatched bra. Last week, the fitness trainer delighted her fans when she ditched her normal activewear and slipped into some sexy swimsuits, showcasing her well-known figure but this week, she appeared to be back to business, rocking a sexy workout set.

For the hot new photo op, the model posed in her kitchen, leaning her tush against the counter. She looked picture-perfect in a pair of skintight and shimmery leggings that hugged her body like a glove, showing off her pert derriere as well as her muscular stems. The pants were high-waisted and hit above her naval while her taut tummy was also on display. She paired the bottoms with a strappy green bra and held a smoothie in her hand while a jar of protein powder sat next to her.

The Nicaraguan beauty was all smiles, flashing her pearly whites and rocking a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. To add to the beauty of her look, she wore her gorgeous, dark locks down and curled. In the caption, she plugged 1st Phorm’s Snickers Protein Smoothie, telling her fans that it’s a must-try.

The photo has only been live for a short time but it’s already generating a ton of attention for the social media star with 3,000 likes and well over 100 comments in just minutes of going live. Many followers commented on the post to ask questions about the protein powder while countless others couldn’t help but comment on Castro and her killer figure. Most fans chimed in in English while others did in Spanish and the overwhelming majority added flame and heart emoji to their posts.

“Miss you gorgeous and you look fabulous as usual. Love you soooo much,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You look amazing amiga! Have a great day!,” a second commented, adding a few flame and heart-eye emoji.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” one more chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell stunned in another hot look that was shared for fans, once again in a promotion for 1st Phorm.She told her fans that she was thrilled that it was “Friyay,” while clad in a NSFW top that included a light pink bra and a pair of high-waisted pants. That shot also racked up a ton of likes and comments for the model.