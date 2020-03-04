Dolly Castro Flaunts Signature Curves In Shimmery Leggings & Bra

Dolly Castro took to social media earlier today to share a sexy photo of herself in shimmery leggings and a mismatched bra. Last week, the fitness trainer delighted her fans when she ditched her normal activewear and slipped into some sexy swimsuits to showcase her well-known figure. Yet, this week, she appeared to be back to business by rocking a sexy workout set.

For the hot new photo op, the model posed in her kitchen, leaning her tush against the counter. She looked picture-perfect in a pair of skintight, shimmery leggings that hugged her body like a glove and showed off her pert derriere as well as her muscular stems. The pants were high-waisted and hit above her navel while her taut tummy was also on display. She paired the bottoms with a strappy green bra. She held a smoothie in her hand while a jar of protein powder sat nearby.

The Nicaraguan beauty was all smiles, flashing her pearly whites. She rocked a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. To add to the beauty of her look, she wore her gorgeous, dark locks down and curled. In the caption, she plugged 1st Phorm’s Snickers Protein Smoothie, telling her fans that it’s a must-try.

The photo has only been live for a short time, but it’s already generating a ton of attention for the social media star with 3,000 likes and well over 100 comments within just minutes of going live. Many followers commented on the post to ask questions about the protein powder while countless others couldn’t help but comment on Castro and her killer figure. Most fans chimed in with English while others did in Spanish. An overwhelming majority added flame and heart emoji to their posts.

“Miss you gorgeous and you look fabulous as usual. Love you soooo much,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You look amazing amiga! Have a great day!” a second commented, adding a few flame and heart-eye emoji.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” one more chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the bombshell stunned in another hot look for a different 1st Phorm promotion. While clad in a NSFW top that included a light pink bra and a pair of high-waisted pants, she told fans that she was thrilled it was “Friyay.” That shot also racked up a ton of likes and comments for the model.