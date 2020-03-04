Pauline Tantot Flaunts Incredible Bod In Lavender Bikini On Instagram

Pauline Tantot has been serving up some sultry lingerie and braless Instagram pics over the past week, but switched things up with her newest bikini snap. The blond hottie shared three photos, and she flaunted her incredible body from a couple of different angles to the delight of fans.

In the first picture, Pauline stood in front of an open window and leaned her elbows on a wrought iron railing. She propped out her left leg and glanced at the camera with a coy pout on her face.

The model’s lavender bikini was small and featured clear straps that gave it the illusion of being pasted on her body. The top left her cleavage and a little sideboob showing, and her bottoms had straps that rested high on her hips.

Pauline wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, and she accessorized simply with a charm necklace. The angle of the shot and the natural lighting left her face in the shadows, making it difficult to discern her makeup application. However, her light lavender manicure was visible in the shot.

Behind her through the open window was a cream building with green vines growing along the side of it.

The second photo of the series was similar, except the sensation raised her hand toward her temple, and she tilted her head to the left.

Pauline turned around for the final picture and showed off her curvy booty. She placed her elbows on the railing and glanced down toward the ground.

Her fans rushed to the comments section to rave about the new share. Many people responded to her caption.

“Not swiping on this is the worst decision you’ll ever make hehe,” joked a follower.

“Sorry, I totally did lol. You look amazing, Miss!” exclaimed a second supporter.

“You are perfect,” declared an admirer.

“I love your tattoos so much you actually inspired me to get my tattoo,” noted a fourth social media user.

Pauline shared a bikini pic on February 4 while rocking another purple ensemble. The model posted five images in the series, and they showed her enjoying the beach and weather in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In the first snap, the bombshell sat with her back angled toward the camera and played with her ponytail as the sun lit up her hair. Her derriere was also on display. There were numerous lounge chairs and sun umbrellas that dotted the beach.