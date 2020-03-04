Timothy Ireland, Who Threatened To Kill Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sentenced To Time Served On Weapons Charges

Ireland told investigators he was 'proud' of his Facebook post calling for Ocasio-Cortez to be shot.

Timothy Ireland, an Ohio man who threatened to kill freshman New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has been sentenced to time served on weapons charges, and will walk away from court a free man, Toledo’s WTOL-TV reports.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, back in July 2019 someone reported to the U.S. Capitol Police, which, among other things, is responsible for monitoring for threats against federal lawmakers, that a person had made a Facebook post in which they threatened the New York legislator.

“She should be shot. Can’t fire me, my employer would load the gun for me,” the post said.

Using publicly-available phone records, police were eventually able to connect the post to a Toledo man named Timothy Ireland. Ireland allegedly told investigators that he was “very proud” of his post. He also allegedly admitted to having firearms, which he “always carried.”

When police raided Ireland’s Toledo home, they found three rounds of.32-caliber ammunition, and four rounds belonging to a.45-caliber weapon, hidden in kitchen drawers.

In August, Ireland was charged with making interstate threats against Ocasio-Cortez, as well as for separate counts of being a felon and fugitive in possession of a firearm. Further, Ireland had two outstanding state warrants: one for violating probation in a felony case in Florida, and one for failure to appear for a possession of marijuana charge in Cook County, Georgia.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

At the time, US Attorney Justin Herdman said that threats against politicians must be taken seriously.

“There is absolutely no place in the marketplace of ideas for threats of violence against any person, especially those who are elected to represent the American people,” he said.

In November 2019, as The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported at the time, Ireland pleaded guilty to a single weapons charge — specifically, being a felon in possession of a firearm. In a recorded jailhouse phone call, Ireland admitted to owning weapons, which he was forbidden from owning due to a prior felony conviction from Florida. Back in 1996, Ireland had been convicted of dealing in stolen property.

This week, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Helmick sentenced Ireland on the single weapons charge, and Helmick sentenced him to time served. That effectively means that Helmick will walk out of the courtroom a free man, albeit one with criminal convictions on his record.

He will also have to serve three years of supervised release.

Ireland is not the first person to get in hot water for allegedly making threats against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Gretna, Louisiana police officers Charlie Rispoli was fried in July 2019 for making a social media post that said the Congresswoman “needs a round,” referring to a bullet.