Australian Model Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Curves In Strappy Lingerie

The model looked stunning in her revealing teddy.

On Tuesday, March 3, Australian Model Vicky Aisha got temperatures rising by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the stunner posing in front of a pastel orange backdrop. She stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. Vicky tilted her head and gazed seductively into the camera, with her mouth slightly open. The 28-year-old put her hourglass figure on full display by wearing a strappy black teddy. The skimpy lingerie showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips. Fans were also given a good view of Vicky’s impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram influencer kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a leopard-print scrunchie.

For the photo, the blond bombshell pulled back her hair in a bun and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with warm-toned eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and voluminous lashes. Vicky also sported subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and peachy nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that she had a difficult time putting on the risque lingerie. She then proceeded to implore her followers to let her know if they thought the picture was “worth” her efforts. Vicky also asked fans to comment with an orange heart emoji if they would like her to upload another photo of herself wearing the same ensemble while flaunting her pert derriere.

Unsurprisingly, the post’s comments section was soon flooded with orange heart emoji. Many of Vicky’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’re as wonderful as ever,” added a different devotee.

“Stunningly gorgeous, you are exceptional,” said another commenter.

“You’re so incredibly stunning omg,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Vicky interacted with her dedicated followers by graciously responding to a few of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly amassed more than 35,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the tattooed beauty has flaunted her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her in racy ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a cheeky one-piece while posing on a tennis court. That post has been liked over 55,000 times since it was shared.