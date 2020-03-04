Julia Rose Exposes Chest On Sunset Boulevard & Posts Pic On Instagram

Julia Rose is celebrating her new billboard on Sunset Boulevard with an eye-catching new Instagram pic. The hottie posed on the street and lifted her shirt, exposing her chest and looking stoked about her accomplishment.

The model wore a white T-shirt and frayed denim shorts. The shorts had a high waistline that rested at her bellybutton and large rips on her upper thighs.

While standing on the sidewalk, Julia stood facing the camera and tugged at the top with both of her hands. She also stuck out her tongue. She censored her chest with a couple of growing heart emoji, but her chest was still on full display along with her toned abs.

The shot was taken on a sunny day and her upper body was drenched in sunlight, emphasizing her tanned bod. The stunner wore her hair down and brushed behind her back. Her cheeks glowed with bronzer.

Behind the model on the other side of the street was the Shag Mag billboard. It featured the same photo of Julia five times, and it was a snap of her exposing her chest in a tiny pink crop top that read “amour.” She wore a backward yellow baseball cap and gave a flirty smile.

“Uncensored at Shagmag.com,” it read at the bottom.

Plus, there were a couple of men walking toward her from the other side of the street, and both appeared to be glancing at the bombshell and the photographer.

The caption noted that she was on Sunset Boulevard and the geotag revealed that she was by the Whisky A Go-Go.

The beauty promoted a free image via a link in her bio in the caption.

Julia’s adoring followers took to the comments section with their compliments.

“I absolutely love this chick!” gushed an admirer.

“Litttt good billboard location,” exclaimed a second social media user.

“And ladies and gentleman that’s how’s its [sic] done,” declared a fan.

“What she’s failing to state is that you have to pay to see this uncensored,” complained a fourth supporter, with others mentioning the same thing.

The sensation is known for pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s no nudity policy now and again, including another risque update on March 1 that is no longer available. She posed alongside model Claudia Tihan and stood with her right hand on her chest. However, her fingers didn’t completely cover her nipple, and she left little to the imagination. They posed inside a hut for the sizzling snap that appeared to be a behind-the-scenes look at a Shag Mag photo shoot.