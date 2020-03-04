Italian Model Kelsie Jean Smeby Shows Off Her Snatched Waist In A Sexy Red Dress

Kelsie Jean Smeby stunned in a skimpy dress for her brand new Instagram update. The Italian model shared the shots with her fans on Tuesday.

In the racy upload, Kelsie looked smoking hot as she donned a red dress with thin straps and a sweetheart neckline, which showed off her abundant cleavage and toned arms. The gown also boasted an open back that showcased even more of her skin. She accessorized the style with dangling star-shaped earrings.

Kelsie posed in front of a green wall as she flaunted her hourglass curves. In the first photo, the brunette bombshell had her arms at her sides and gave a sultry glare into the camera. The second snap featured the model turned to the side as she showcased her round booty and long legs in the dress while running her fingers through her hair.

In the third picture, Kelsie placed one hand on her hip and the other in her hair as she looked away from the camera with her lips parted.

The model had her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back, over her shoulder, and hung in her eyes. She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the shots.

Kelsie sported black winged eyeliner and long lashes, which she complimented with pink eye shadow and defined eyebrows. The glowing tan on her skin was paired with some pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her chin and nose. She completed the application with light pink gloss on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, Kelsie told her fans that the dress was great for snatching her waist, and that it was comfortable as well.

Many of the model’s 623,000-plus followers flocked to the post to show it some love. The photos garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 220 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account.

“So pleasantly beautiful,” one of Kelsie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“That Red and that hair.. WOW,” another admirer stated.

“You’re the cutest ever,” a third social media user told the model.

“Wow you look amazing in this dress really you’re sooooooooo beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model has no lack of sexy posts on her Instagram feed. She often poses in racy lingerie, plunging dresses, and more.

Recently, Kelsie Jean Smeby delighted her followers when she rocked nothing but a white crop top and some black thong panties. To date, that post has garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 240 comments.