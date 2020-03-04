‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Teases He’s Got Peter Weber’s Ending Pinned Down At Last

Ever since filming for Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor ended last November, spoiler king Reality Steve has been working on figuring out the ending. Peter himself admitted he was quite confident that nobody, including Reality Steve, would be able to spoil the ending to his season. Now, however, the notorious blogger says he’s pulled together the details he needs.

Sometimes, Reality Steve has been able to reveal The Bachelor spoilers about the final rose ceremony just days after it happens. Sometimes, he shares one ending and needs to change things up down the road. It’s rare for him to get the ending wrong, but that did happen with Desiree Hartsock Siegfried’s run as The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve has shared quite a few details about Peter’s season, but until now, he’s had some details and plenty of gut feelings and hunchs to share about how things end. Now, he says, that has changed.

In his new column, Reality Steve teased that he is confident in the information he now has to share. Unfortunately, The Bachelor spoiler fans have to wait another day to see exactly what he is ready to reveal. In the meantime, he now seems confident in saying he’s got the goods on Peter’s ending.

Peter’s The Bachelor finale will air in two parts on March 9 and 10. If Reality Steve does have the right spoilers about the ending now, it looks like he’s making it just under the wire and proving Peter wrong that nobody would figure out the details ahead of time.

“Small details might be missing, but I have the overall picture of what went down I think pretty much nailed… I’m confident in things I’ve been told over the last 3 months, and with the 2 night finale coming up, I’ll lay it out there for you,” Reality Steve now says.

After Reality Steve shared this latest blog post, he responded to someone on Twitter who accused him of making excuses and stalling for the past few months. The spoiler king was pretty quick to retort and seemed even more confident than he was in his blog post.

“I didn’t know, I told you numerous times I didn’t know, which is why I never posted it. Now I do. You’ll get it tmrw,” Reality Steve tweeted.

Theories have gotten pretty wild at this point as The Bachelor spoiler fans try to determine how Peter’s season ends. Now that Reality Steve says he’s got it figured out, people will be anxious to see what he has to say and see how closely it syncs with the upcoming finale.

At this point, the most dominant theory seems to suggest that Madison Prewett quits between meeting Peter’s parents and the final rose ceremony. After that, Peter may end up picking Hannah Ann Sluss, or he may leave with nobody.

However, The Bachelor spoilers hint that he’ll have a tearful conversation with Hannah Ann post-filming where he emotionally apologizes to her. A lot of people think he then went after Madi, asking her to give simply dating one another without an engagement a try.

Peter and host Chris Harrison have been teasing that things haven’t truly and fully ended yet. That tidbit has many people figuring that perhaps Peter and Madi have some decisions to make during Tuesday’s finale regarding where things head next for them.

Will Reality Steve’s The Bachelor spoilers coming later this week pinpoint an entirely different ending? Will fans really be stunned by what goes down during the finale? Answers are finally coming in a matter of days and viewers will be curious to hear updates from Peter during the After the Final Rose on Tuesday night.