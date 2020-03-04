Dua Lipa Wears Bodysuit To Promote New Single, ‘Physical’

Dua Lipa is currently one of music’s biggest names right now and is currently promoting her latest single, “Physical.”

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a neon yellow bodysuit that had the song title written four times in pink capital letters going down the center of the garment. Underneath, she rocked the look with fishnet tights and sported her blond and brunette hair up in a high ponytail. She paired the ensemble with socks of the same color that had the same text going down them and white Nike sneakers. Lipa accessorized herself with numerous rings, a gold chain, and small hoop earrings.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram account, the “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress uploaded numerous close-up images within one post.

In the first shot, she was photographed from the chest-up. Lipa raised both her arms and looked over to her left. The British singer-songwriter displayed the tattoos that are inked on both of her arms.

In the next frame, her bodysuit was captured close-up. She placed both hands on her hips and showed off her nails which were painted a different pattern on each nail.

In the third slide, she pulled on her ponytail while in the fourth pic, Lipa wowed in a beauty shot. The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker looked glanced at the camera lens with a soft expression and boasted her natural beauty.

In the fifth and final image, she showed off her socks and footwear.

For her caption, Lipa told fans that the “Physical” workout video will be released this Friday and that the new merchandise she was wearing will be available to purchase on the same day.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 800,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 40.1 million followers.

“Holy sh*tttttt ma’am! Can’t wait, you look stunning!” one user wrote.

“The FACE! The HAIR! The VIBE,” another shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“U LOOK GORGEOUS,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“You are a legend. I’m honestly obsessed with you and this era,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa is no stranger to wearing her own merchandise. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Swan Song” entertainer stunned in a bright-colored bodysuit that had herself in cartoon form wearing a pink vest with her logo written on it. She tied half her blond and brunette hair up in a high half-ponytail and sported a red lip and mascara for the occasion.