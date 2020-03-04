Kaley Cuoco Responds To Backlash After ‘Outing’ Her Assistant For Making A Mistake

Kaley's assistant, Emma, also spoke about the angry reaction to Kaley's social media videos.

Kaley Cuoco is aware that some people aren’t happy about the way she reacted when her assistant, Emma, accidentally ordered the actress salmon with mushrooms for lunch. On Wednesday, the former star of The Big Bang Theory responded to the backlash to her “outing” of Emma’s error in a series of videos that she uploaded to her Instagram stories.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the drama started when Kaley put her assistant on blast in another set of videos. She revealed that she was busy filming her new series The Flight Attendant in New York on Saturday, and she had asked Emma to order her lunch for her. Unfortunately, the meal that was delivered to the set included mushrooms. Kaley said that she hates mushrooms more than any other food, and she was so disgusted by their presence on her plate that she almost didn’t eat the salmon they came with simply because the fish had been touched by the fungi.

Kaley mentioned Emma’s error multiple times during her videos, and this evidently upset some of her fans. According to the actress, she later learned that “mushroomgate is a real thing.” Because it was blowing up on Twitter and Facebook, she decided to get Emma to respond to the backlash. However, before she did so, Kaley made sure to inform her fans that her disappointed reaction to the mushroom mistake does not reflect her true feelings for her “wonderful” assistant.

“Emma, are you upset with me that I outed you in regards to the mushrooms?” Kaley asked her assistant in one of her videos. “How do you feel about this situation and kind of how this all went down?”

“Well, it’s really great to know that there are some people supporting me in this trying time,” Emma responded.

“I’m sorry, what?” Kaley interjected.

“Honestly, the hardest thing is that I have to eat salmon every day because Kaley eats it every day,” Emma continued.

Kaley later added a caption to this video segment refuting Emma’s claim that she’s being forced to eat salmon. She then asked Emma to read a few social media reactions to mushroomgate before deciding to name and shame one critical commenter herself. The person in question had shared a message of support with Emma.

“‘Girl, I saw this video and I am horrified that someone would publicly put you on blast for something as stupid as a mushroom,'” Kaley read aloud. “‘I’m an assistant in TV, too, and this sh*t is what’s ruining the industry.'”

“You know what, Roxanne?” Kaley said in response. “I’m sorry that I’ve offended you, but now I’m putting you on blast.”

Emma also informed Kaley that some vegans were “very angry” with her for eating salmon, but she did find at least three people who sided with Kaley by sharing their own dislike of mushrooms. At the end of her series of videos, Kaley asked Emma if she was offended by Kaley “outing” her on Instagram. Her assistant shook her head and smiled.

“I liked it, it was fun,” Emma said.

“She liked it because she got more followers, everyone,” Kaley quipped.

“I got like 40 followers,” an excited Emma responded.