‘Maxim’ Hottie Jenna Jenovich Gets Sultry In A White Lace Crop Top & Skintight Pants

Jenna Jenovich got all dolled up for her most recent Instagram photo. The Maxim model shared the pic with her fans on Wednesday afternoon.

Jenna looked like a total smokeshow as she posed in a white lace crop top with long, puffy sleeves. The top clung to the model’s curves, showcasing her ample bust, flat tummy, and tiny waist.

She paired the elegant shirt with some matching white pants that were so tight they appeared painted on. The bottoms boasted slits up the front and hugged Jenna’s curvy hips and long, lean legs. The model accessorized the look with dangling earrings, rings on her fingers and some sexy tan heels.

Jenna posed in a large chair with gray padding with her knees apart and a sultry stare on her face. She wore her long, dark brown hair piled up in a bun that rested high on her head, and rocked a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She accentuated the look with defined brows and pink eye shadow. She also complimented her glowing tan skin with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the glam look with a dark berry lipstick on her full lips.

In the caption of the shot, Jenna told her fans that she’s an angel 99 percent of the time, but warned them about the other one percent.

Of course, many of the model’s over 2.2 million followers fell in love with the photo. Fans clicked the like button over 1,400 times and left more than 50 comments within the first 30 minutes after the post went live on the platform.

“God, you’re pretty. You look fantastic,” one of Jenna’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Pretty sure you’re 110% angel but that’s just my opinion,” remarked another admirer.

“Looking drop dead gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“That’s the prettiest outfit that I’ve ever seen you and Jenna, and I have seen you in a lot of beautiful outfits but that’s stunning,” a fourth person told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model’s hourglass curves are well known on Instagram. The brunette bombshell got pulses racing back in January when she rocked a pink string bikini and sipped a milkshake alongside her bikini-clad girlfriend.

Jenna Jenovich’s fans went wild for that snap as well. To date, the photo as racked up more than 8,000 likes and over 110 comments.