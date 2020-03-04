Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Maxi Dress

The model sizzled in her low-cut dress.

On Wednesday, fitness model Katelyn Runck made the work week a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post.

The pictures were taken by the professional photographer Lee LHGFX in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. Katelyn stood on what appeared to be a parking lot in front of a white brick wall. She sizzled in an olive green maxi dress made of a satin, cheetah-print fabric and featuring a super high thigh slit from the clothing company Motel Rocks. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the low-cut ensemble, much to the delight of her audience. The model also sported a pair of black ankle-strap heels, which elongated her lean legs.

In the first image, the 28-year-old struck a powerful pose by placing her hands on her waist. She altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the photographer, giving fans a good view of her curvaceous side profile. Katelyn adjusted her dress strap, as she looked into the distance, with her mouth slightly open.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell wore her hair in a slightly tousled style and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, Katelyn humorously implied that her ability to get bikini ready may be hindered after visiting a nearby taco truck. She then proceeded to ask her followers which of the two photos were their preference. The Instagram star also provided a promotion for Motel Rocks.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on the photo set.

“#1… but #2 is a close [second],” wrote one commenter.

Many of Katelyn’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are unbelievably gorgeous @katelyn_runck,” gushed a second fan, adding a string of fire and heart emoji to the comment.

“Happiness is getting to see your new beautiful posts,” added a third devotee.

“Incredibly sexy and beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. The post appears to be a fan favorite, as the update soon racked up more than 29,000 likes after going live.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.