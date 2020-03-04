Caitlin Poytress, Former Virginia School Aide, Gets 5 Years For Stealing Kids’ Adderall, Replacing It

Poytress admitted to battling an 'opiod problem' during the investigation.

A former Virginia school aide has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for stealing children’s prescription medication and replacing it with over-the-counter medicines, possibly in order to feed her drug habit, Roanoke’s WSET-TV reports.

Caitlin Poytress, 39, had, until May of 2019, been a teacher’s aide at Clover Hill Elementary School in Chesterfield County. At the time, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch report, a parent began to suspect that their child’s medication wasn’t being properly handled at school. How the parent came to that conclusion, and if they suspected Poytress, isn’t clear, as of this writing.

Authorities did say at the time that the medicine that was suspected of turning up missing was Adderall. The medicine, according to WebMD, is a stimulant used to treat attention deficit disorder, narcolepsy, and other conditions. It’s also extremely popular with drug abusers, and is often bought and sold on the black market.

At about the same time, the school’s nurse began getting suspicious. Pill bottles were not in their proper storage locations, medicines were missing, and the counting sheets that are traditionally used to keep track of controlled substances showed inconsistencies and corrections.

Soon, the nurse began to suspect that, in at least one case, a child’s Adderall prescription had been stolen, the pills replaced with Benadryl, an over-the-counter allergy medication. Another student’s Adderall had been stolen and replaced with an unidentified sedative; a third child’s Adderall was stolen and replaced with Alleve, an over-the-counter pain medication.

At the time, Poytress was charged with three counts of child endangerment, possession of a schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule III drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug, and three counts of petit larceny.

Authorities alleged that Poytress was using the Adderall for her “personal use.”

Chesterfield police Lt. Tim Kehoe said that he does not believe that any of the children whose medications were stolen and replaced were sickened by the replacement medication, adding that none of the dummy medications are known to be harmful to children.

“I don’t think there were any kind of major health concerns,” he said.

This week, Poytress was convicted of felony child neglect, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, petty larceny and possession of a controlled substance. A judge sentenced her to 18 years in prison, with 13 of them suspended, meaning that she’ll spend no more than 5 years behind bars.

Poytress admitted during her trial that she had “an opioid problem.”