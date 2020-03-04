‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Curtis Meets With Jason & Sonny As Jordan Considers A Confession

People throughout Port Charles are rattled over Cyrus and the mobster’s men continue to make moves all over town. Lives continue to be at risk and General Hospital spoilers detail that this mob war will prompt some significant moves during Wednesday’s show.

During Monday’s episode, viewers watched as Taggert died. Cameron and Trina were safe, but understandably rattled, and Jordan was left quite shaken as well. Laura went to Pentonville to try to pull strings and have Cyrus put in solitary and General Hospital spoilers indicate that the next steps will come during Wednesday’s show.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter shows that Sonny, Jason, and Curtis will put their heads together to figure out what to do next. General Hospital spoilers share that Sonny will tell Curtis that Cyrus is a problem and acknowledge that they have to find a solution. Curtis surely won’t dispute any of that, but working with Sonny and Jason moving forward might give Curtis pause.

At this point, however, it’s essentially all hands on deck, even for individuals that are normally on different sides of the law. The lines among these involved groups were already getting fuzzy and now it seems that they’ll all have to evaluate their priorities and set aside their differences to successfully take down Cyrus.

Taggert had already gone to Sonny and Jason to discuss combining their resources to take down Cyrus. Later, Curtis and Taggert told Jordan they’d put together a plan, but they knew she wouldn’t like it. Jason has picked up on there being some sort of connection between Taggert and Jordan, but they don’t have everything pieced together at this point.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jason will confront Curtis during Wednesday’s show. It seems likely that Jason will pressure Curtis to explain the history tying Jordan and Taggert together. Will Curtis fill them in or dance around providing answers?

As Curtis considers his options in joining forces with Sonny and Jason, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jordan will be considering a different path.

Jordan recently confessed to Curtis that she, Taggert, and two fellow team members had fabricated evidence against Cyrus to ensure he’d go to prison. Now, she’ll mention coming forward and confessing, seemingly to the authorities.

At this point, Jordan is thoroughly rattled since the other three men she’d worked with are now all dead. Trina was targeted and Jordan is worried that TJ will be targeted too, so it looks like she’s willing to sacrifice everything now to try to put a stop to this reign of terror coming from Cyrus.

Will Jordan be moving on this confession too late? General Hospital spoilers hint that TJ may already be in trouble, but it looks as if it may take a few more episodes to see if that’s truly the case.

Who will come up with the right plan to stop Cyrus and who else will be harmed in the process? General Hospital spoilers suggest that things will get even crazier in Port Charles before this is resolved and fans are anxious to see what’s next.